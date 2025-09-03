<p>Bengaluru: A vast majority of the stars of Indian cricket may be missing in action for the Duleep Trophy semifinals for a variety of reasons, but for the ones assembled here on the outskirts of the city, it offers an opportunity to deliver a statement performance and stay on the radar of the national selectors ahead of an important season.</p>.<p>With the Asia Cup set to kick off in the United Arab Emirates on September 9, some of those involved in the quarterfinals will be not be playing the semifinals, starting at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence from Thursday. A few of them, like Vyshak Vijaykumar and R Sai Kishore, are nursing injuries, but the two semis — South Zone vs North Zone and West Zone vs Central Zone — will have a lot riding on them for individuals like Devdutt Padikkal, Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar and N Jagadeesan, among others.</p>.Duleep Trophy returns to traditional Inter-Zonal format within a year of change.<p>When Padikkal made his Test debut against England in March 2024, it seemed like the talented youngster had finally graduated to the big league. The 25-year-old Bengalurean, following some brilliant performances on the domestic circuit and the IPL, was rewarded with a Test cap. He was named in the squad for the series in Australia and even played the series opener in Perth last November. Since then, though, the southpaw seems to have fallen down the pecking order.</p>.<p>That's how fast things change in Indian cricket that’s overflowing with talent, and now, Padikkal will have to earn his place back. Sai Sudharsan, another young tall southpaw and a top-order batter like Padikkal, has stolen the march following two blistering IPLs which saw him make his Test debut in the series against England this summer. </p>.<p>India are scheduled to play four Test matches this year at home — two against the West Indies and two against World Test Championship winners South Africa — and the Duleep Trophy matches are a chance for South Zone’s Padikkal to stamp his case. A reticent character, Padikkal is a fighter at the core and he’ll be hoping for a big knock.</p>.<p>The semifinals is another chance for West Zone’s Shreyas to show the selectors why he’s too good to be left out of the national Test team. After falling foul of the authorities last year, the right-hander has made his bat talk big since then, first by leading Kolkata Knight Riders to IPL triumph last year and then steering Punjab Kings to the final this season. He’s been in great touch for Mumbai too and the 30-year-old will be determined to extend that run and earn a recall to the national set-up.</p>.<p>The match will also be of some significance for Central Zone’s Patidar. The unassuming Madhya Pradesh batter also made his debut in the series against England in 2024 following consistent shows on the domestic circuit but sadly, things didn’t go as planned for the 32-year-old. He fluffed his lines badly and given the intense competition for places, he was replaced by a youngster and the road back looks the hardest for him considering even Karun Nair has entered the fray.</p>.<p>While the competition may be zonal, there’s a lot riding in terms of individual stakes. Of course, all of them will be hoping the rain stays away. </p>