<p>Mumbai: Veteran Indian batter <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Ajinkya%20Rahane">Ajinkya Rahane</a> on Thursday stepped down from his position as Mumbai captain ahead of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, saying it is the right time to groom a new leader.</p><p>The 37-year-old, who has amassed 14000 runs in 201 first-class matches, however, will continue to play as a batter in the team. The Ranji season begins on October 15 and Mumbai will be up against Jammu and Kashmir in their opening game.</p><p>"Captaining and winning the championships with the Mumbai team has been an absolute honour," Rahane wrote on his 'X' account.</p><p>"With the new domestic season ahead, I believe it is the right time to groom a new leader, and hence, I have decided not to continue in the captaincy role.</p>.Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy: Yashaswi Jaiswal has the game to succeed in England, says Ajinkya Rahane.<p>"I remain fully committed to giving my best as a player, and will continue my journey with MCA to help us win more trophies, looking forward to the season," he added.</p><p>Under his captaincy, Mumbai clinched the Ranji Trophy title in the 2023–24 season with a victory over Vidarbha in the final.</p><p>He also guided the team to triumph in the Irani Cup 2024–25, overcoming the Rest of India (ROI) side.</p><p>Before these red-ball achievements, he led Mumbai to the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in 2022–23, cementing his reputation as one of the finest captains in Indian domestic cricket.</p>