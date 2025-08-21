Menu
Ajinkya Rahane steps aside, says it’s time for Mumbai’s next captain

Despite stepping down, Rahane remains Mumbai’s most decorated modern skipper, guiding them to Ranji, Irani Cup and Syed Mushtaq Ali titles in just three seasons.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 08:44 IST
