Anurag Thakur free to participate in BCCI affairs as Supreme Court modifies 2017 order

<p>The Supreme Court has allowed former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Anurag Thakur to participate in board meetings after he tendered an unqualified apology.</p><p>The apex court applied 'doctrine of proportionality' and modified its January 2017 order that had asked Thakur to 'cease and desist' from BCCI affairs.</p><p>It may be recalled Thakur had moved the SC seeking modification of an earlier top court order directing him to to 'cease and desist' from BCCI affairs.</p><p>The apex court had initiated contempt and perjury proceedings against Thakur on January 2, 2017 for filing a false affidavit regarding writing to the then International Cricket Council (ICC) chairperson Shashank Manohar on the issue of the BCCI's autonomy.</p><p>On July 14, 2017, the top court granted relief to Thakur and dropped the contempt and perjury proceedings against him after he tendered an unconditional and unequivocal apology to it in person.</p><p>On Thursday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi applied the doctrine of proportionality and modified the January 2017 order.</p><p>(with agency inputs)</p>