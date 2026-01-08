<p>Australia have retained the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ASHES">Ashes</a> urn for over a decade with an emphatic five-wicket win in the final Test at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Australia">Sydney </a>Cricket Ground on Thursday to clinch the series 4-1 </p><p>Coming into the last day of the fifth Test, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=England%20">England </a>added just 40 runs to their overnight tally of 302 runs, even as youngster Jacob Bethell, who had registered his maiden First Class century on Day 4, went on to score 152 runs.</p>.ICC rates pitch used in fourth Ashes Test unsatisfactory; hands one demerit point to MCG.<p>Australia stumbled in the modest chase of 160, losing five wickets within the for 121 runs. However, Alex Carey and Cameron Green ensured that no more damage was done as the pair guided the hosts home to conclude a formidable series. </p><p>The visitors were bogged down by openers Travis Head and Jake Weatherald, who added 62 runs for the first wicket, scoring at almost run a ball. </p><p>Marnus Labuschagne continued the free-flowing runs, scoring 37 off 40 balls, before being runout. Josh Tongue gave England a glimmer of hope with three wickets to his name, but got no support from the other bowlers. </p><p>Earlier, Jacob Bethell had denied the Australians a win on Day 4 with a gritty century. The southpaw had held England's innings together, stitching big partnerships, first an 81-runs tand with with opener Ben Duckett, 102 with Harry Brook and 45 with Jamie Smith.</p><p>Bethell, who slammed his first red-ball century, spent a few nervous moments on 99 before reaching the milestone with an authoritative boundary. </p><p>He became Mitchell Starc's 30th wicket of the series when he edged an attempted cut to Carey behind the stumps. </p>.Ashes: Jacob Bethell's maiden Test century delays the inevitable.<p>On Day 1 of the New Year Test, England chose to bat first and made merry as veteran batter Joe Root slammed his 41st ton in the longest format. He went on to pick up runs for fun before being caught and bowled off Michael Neser for 160. None of the other English batters managed to score a 50 as the visitors were bowled out for 381. </p><p>In reply, Australia's Travis Head hammered a whirlwind 163 off just 166 balls -- his third ton of the series -- which included 24 fours and a six. Captain Steve Smith, chasing Root in the record for most 100s among current players, registered his 37th century in the 'purest form of the game'. </p><p>The knocks, coupled with a useful lower-order half century by Beau Webster gave Australia a significant advantage of 183 runs in the first innings. </p><p>While Head was named the Player of the Match, it was Starc who took away the Player of the Series award for his magnificent effort with the ball. </p>