Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ashes: Australia dominate with five-wicket win, retain the urn for fifth straight time

Coming into the last day of the fifth Test, England added just 40 runs to their overnight tally of 302 runs.
Last Updated : 08 January 2026, 04:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 January 2026, 04:16 IST
Sports NewsAustraliaCricketEnglandAshesSCG

Follow us on :

Follow Us