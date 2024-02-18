Ashwin returns, takes a wicket in India's win

Rajkot: India heaved a sigh of relief for the health of R Ashwin’s mother, as the off-spinner returned to Rajkot to partake in the third Test between India and England.
Sources said Ashwin’s mother had an unexpected brain haemorrhage and was given the all-clear after the surgery on Saturday. A chartered flight was arranged from Chennai for the off-spinner’s trip to Rajkot.
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the return of R Ashwin to the squad after a brief absence due to a family emergency," read a statement on Sunday.
"Both R Ashwin and the team management are pleased to confirm that he will be back in action on Day 4 and will continue to contribute towards the team's cause in the ongoing Test match. Ashwin and his family kindly request privacy as they navigate through these challenging times.”
Ashwin was on the field by lunchtime, but he only came on to the field after tea. He was seen warming up during the break before coming on to pick up one wicket in India’s 434-run win.