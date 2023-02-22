Ashwin rises to 2nd, Jadeja enters top-10 among bowlers in Test rankings

Ashwin rises to 2nd among bowlers in Test rankings

Axar Patel's late-order heroics have pushed him into the top five in all-rounders' list, which is being headed by Jadeja and Ashwin

PTI
PTI, Dubai,
  • Feb 22 2023, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 22 2023, 15:43 ist
Ravichandran Ashwin. Credit: PTI Photo

Ravichandran Ashwin rose a place to second, while his compatriot Ravindra Jadeja jumped seven rungs to be among the top-10 bowlers in the latest ICC Men's Test Player Rankings issued here on Wednesday.

Jadeja has progressed to the ninth position after his 10-wicket match haul in the second Test against Australia in New Delhi, the first time that he had broken in the top-10 since September 2019.

Injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah is the other Indian bowler in top-10, as he occupies the fifth spot.

Veteran England seamer James Anderson leads the list but Australia captain Pat Cummins has dropped two places to third.

Axar Patel's late-order heroics have pushed him into the top five in all-rounders' list, which is being headed by Jadeja and Ashwin.

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne continues to top the Test batters list, followed by Steve Smith and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

India's Rishabh Pant, who is out of action for an indefinite period following a horrific car crash, is static at sixth, while skipper Rohit Sharma continues to be seventh.

England batters Ollie Pope (up six places to 23rd), Harry Brook (up 12 places to 31st) and Ben Duckett (up 13 places to 38th) have achieved career-best rankings, as have New Zealand's Tom Blundell and Devon Conway.

Blundell's first innings knock of 138 has lifted him four places to 11th while Conway's 77 has helped him move up five places to 17th.

