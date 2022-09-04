Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 04 2022, 23:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2022, 23:25 ist
India v Pakistan - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 4, 2022 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan in action. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets in the Asia Cup match being held in Dubai. Pakistan were chasing a target of 182.

More to follow...

Pakistan
India
Cricket
Sports News
Asia Cup
India vs Pakistan

