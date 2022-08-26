Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's Wasim ruled out with side strain; Hasan Ali called in as replacement

Pakistan suffered another setback on the eve of the start of the Asia Cup T20 cricket tournament when fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jnr was ruled out of the event due to a left side strain.

Wasim had picked up the injury while bowling in Pakistan's practice session for ACC T20 Asia Cup on Wednesday.

He is the second Pakistan speedster to be ruled out of the Asia Cup before the start of the event. Left-arm pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi was earlier ruled out due to an injury and Mohd Hasnain was called in as a replacement.

The bowler was assessed by the team medical staff, and an MRI scan in Dubai confirmed the diagnosis, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed in a release on Friday.

"The findings were discussed with the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, while an independent review by a specialist physiotherapist was also sought. The medical team will closely monitor Wasim's rehabilitation and his return to competitive cricket will be reassessed before the England tour to Pakistan," the release said.

Meanwhile, Hasan Ali has been named as Wasim's replacement, which is subject to the Event Technical Committee's approval. As soon as the ETC approves Hasan as a replacement player, the bowler will depart for the UAE, the PCB said.

Hasan Ali was sought as a replacement player by the team management and the request was accepted by the chief selector.

Hasan had been working on his bowling in the National High-Performance Centre for the past three weeks and is presently in Rawalpindi, preparing for the National T20, which commences on August 30, the release said.