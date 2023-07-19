Asia Cup 2023: India, Pak face-off on September 2

Asia Cup 2023: Arch-rivals India, Pakistan face-off on September 2

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 19 2023, 19:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 19:40 ist
India skipper Rohit Sharma (R) and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. Credit: Agency Photos

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to clash in this edition of the Men's ODI Asia Cup on September 2 in Sri Lanka's Kandy.

In the inaugural match, hosts Pakistan will face debutants Nepal in Multan.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
Asia Cup
Asia Cup 2023
India Cricket
Pakistan Cricket Team

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tribal man urinated upon by nine men in Andhra Pradesh

Tribal man urinated upon by nine men in Andhra Pradesh

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

Prabhas' first look from 'Project K' released

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

'Barbie' has 'existential crisis' about real world

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

IFFM to celebrate 25 years of Karan Johar's cinema

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

Cops search suburban Vegas home regarding Tupac murder

 