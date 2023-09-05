Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 2 runs nail-biting contest

Earlier in the first innings, Sri Lanka posted a total of 291 for eight after Kusal Mendis top scored with 92.
Last Updated 05 September 2023, 17:30 IST

Follow Us

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by two runs to end their hopes of qualifying for the Asia Cup Super 4 stage here on Tuesday.

Afghanistan, who needed to chase a target of 292 in 37.1 overs, fought hard but were bowled out for 289 in 37.4 overs despite fifties from Mohammad Nabi (65) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (59).

Kasun Rajitha took four wickets for Sri Lanka.

Earlier in the first innings, Sri Lanka posted a total of 291 for eight after Kusal Mendis top scored with 92.

The other Sri Lanka batters in Pathum Nissanka (41), Dimuth Karunaratne (32), Charith Asalanka (36) and Dunith Wellalage (33 not out) made vital contributions.

For Afghanistan, Gulbadin Naib returned figures of 4/60 while Rashid Khan picked up two wickets.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 291/8 in 50 overs (Pathum Nissanka 41, Dimuth Karunaratne 32, Kusal Mendis 92, Charith Asalanka 36; Gulbadin Naib 4/60) beat Afghanistan 289 in 37.4 overs (Hashmatullah Shahidi 59, Mohammad Nabi 65; Kasun Rajitha 4/79) by 2 runs.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 05 September 2023, 17:30 IST)
Sports NewsCricketAfghanistanSri LankaAsia CupAsia Cup 2023

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT