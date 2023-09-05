Asia Cup 2023: Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 2 runs nail-biting contest

Sri Lanka defeated Afghanistan by two runs to end their hopes of qualifying for the Asia Cup Super 4 stage here on Tuesday.

Afghanistan, who needed to chase a target of 292 in 37.1 overs, fought hard but were bowled out for 289 in 37.4 overs despite fifties from Mohammad Nabi (65) and Hashmatullah Shahidi (59).

Kasun Rajitha took four wickets for Sri Lanka.

Earlier in the first innings, Sri Lanka posted a total of 291 for eight after Kusal Mendis top scored with 92.