Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Asia Cup 2025: A handshake that never was; Not a pleasant sight, but don't blame the players

The feeling of unease at a cricket match ending in such sterilised, rehearsed fashion did leave a not-so-pleasant taste in the mouth.
Last Updated : 15 September 2025, 12:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 September 2025, 12:07 IST
Sports NewsCricketAsia Cup

Follow us on :

Follow Us