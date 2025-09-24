Menu
Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh put India to bat in Super 4s tie

India have retained the same XI that beat Pakistan while for Bangladesh, Jaker Ali took over captaincy duty from Litton Das who sustained an injury.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 14:05 IST
Published 24 September 2025, 14:05 IST
