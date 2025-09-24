<p>Bangladesh won the toss and opted to field in the Super 4s encounter against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. </p><p>Both teams have won a match each in the Super 4s stage with India beating Pakistan by six wickets, while Bangladesh had registered a four-wicket win against Sri Lanka. </p><p>For the records, Bangladesh have won only once in 17 head-to-head encounters between the two teams in the T20 format.</p>.Asia Cup 2025 | India vs Bangladesh preview: Onus on Bumrah and Chakravarthy to deliver .<p>India have retained the same XI that beat Pakistan in the previous Super 4s encounter at the same venue on Sunday.</p>.Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan blown away by Abhishek Sharma storm in Dubai as India ease to six-wicket victory.<p>For, Bangladesh Jaker Ali took over captaincy duty from Litton Das who sustained an injury during the practice session ahead of the game.</p><p>On paper, Bangladesh are no match for India. T20Is aren't even Bangladesh's strength and if all goes well, it could be another thumping win for Suryakumar Yadav's men.</p><p>But the fickle nature of the format and the slightly better spin attack of Bangladesh means they could spring a surprise.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong> </p><p><strong>India:</strong> Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.</p><p><strong>Bangladesh:</strong> Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies). </p>