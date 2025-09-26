<p>Indian skipper <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suryakumar-yadav">Suryakumar Yadav </a>has been found guilty by the International Cricket Council (ICC) of breaching its code of conduct for his comments about military skirmish between India and Pakistan, after their <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asia-cup">Asia Cup T20 </a>opening tie against Pakistan on September 14. </p><p>The Indian skipper has also been fined 30 per cent of match fee.</p><p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly appealed against the verdict.</p>.Haris Rauf fined 30% for aggressive gesture, Sahibzada Farhan escapes with warning.<p>Tensions between the two sides have been running high starting with India's refusal to do a traditional handshake with Pakistani players at the time of toss and after the games as a gesture of solidarity with the Pahalgam victims.</p><p>The India skipper had “pleaded” not guilty for his post-match comments where he had stood by the Indian Army personnel involved in Operation Sindoor and showed solidarity with victims of Pahalgam terror attack.</p><p>It is presumed that the Indian skipper's 'not guilty' plea was rejected by ICC match referee Richie Richardson.</p>.Asia Cup 2025: A handshake that never was; Not a pleasant sight, but don't blame the players.<p>It is understood that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had filed the complaint within the stipulated seven-day period after the September 14 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-vs-pakistan">India vs Pakistan </a>game in which Suryakumar had refused to shake hands and then dedicated the victory to the Indian armed forces for carrying out Operation Sindoor in May. </p><p>He had also expressed solidarity with the victims of Pahalgam terror attack at both prize distribution and post-match conference. </p><p>The Indian captain has been told not to make any statement that could be construed as political in the remainder of the tournament.</p><p>India take on Sri Lanka in the last Super Fours tie on Friday while the final will be played against vs Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. </p><p>(with inputs from ICC Media/agencies)</p>