<p>Dubai: Kuldeep Yadav (3/18) and Axar Patel (2/18) helped India restrict Pakistan for a paltry 127 for 9 in their Group A tie of the Asia Cup here on Sunday.</p><p>India began with Hardik Pandya dismissing Saim Ayub on the first legitimate delivery of the game and Jasprit Bumrah dismissing Mohammad Haris next to leave Pakistan tottering at 6 for 2.</p><p>Spinners Kuldeep (4-0-18-3) and Patel (4-0-18-2) then stifled Pakistan middle order with regular strikes and tight bowling lines.</p><p>Sahibzada Farhan scored a valiant 40 (44 balls, 1x4s, 3x6s) but the rest of the Pakistani batters cut a sorry figure on a docile track here.</p><p>Shaheen Afridi hit a crucial 16-ball 33 not out towards the end to take Pakistan past 100-run mark.</p><p><strong>Brief scores:</strong></p><p>Pakistan: 127 for 9 in 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 40, Shaheen Afridi 33 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 3/18, Axar Patel 2/18) vs India.</p>