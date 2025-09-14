<p>Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first against India in the Asia Cup match on Sunday.</p><p>India and Pakistan are meeting in a T20 International after more than 15 months and a lot has changed in the interim.</p><p>India under Suryakumar Yadav has become a crack unit having won 85 % of its matches since the retirement of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli from the shortest format.</p><p>Pakistan on the other hand have also shown a bit of aggressive streak post T20 World Cup in the USA where the team even lost to the host nation. Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan are no longer part of this set-up and the new look team under Salman Ali Agha isn't doing too badly either. </p>