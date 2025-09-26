<p>Sri Lanka skipper Charith Asalanka won the toss and put India into bat first in the final Super Fours tie of the Asia Cup T20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.</p><p>India have made two changes with Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube being replaced by Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.</p><p>Sri Lanka rang in once change with Janith Liyanage coming in for ChamikaKarunaratne.</p>.Asia Cup 2025 | India vs Sri Lanka preview: Last chance for Suryakumar's men to iron out chinks in armour ahead of final .<p>The match is inconsequential as India have already qualified for the final while Sri Lanka is out of reckoning.</p><p>The summit clash between India and Pakistan is scheduled for Sunday.</p><p><strong>Teams:</strong> </p><p><strong>India:</strong> Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson (w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy.</p><p><strong>Sri Lanka:</strong> Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.</p>