Asia Cup | Sri Lanka put India to bat first, Bumrah rested

India have made two changes with Jasprit Bumrah and Shivam Dube being replaced by Harshit Rana and Arshdeep Singh.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 14:06 IST
