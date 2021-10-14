Australia batter Pucovski suffering concussion symptoms

Australia batter Will Pucovski suffering concussion symptoms

Pucovski has suffered nine previous concussions and the latest knock puts his Ashes campaign at risk

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 14 2021, 14:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 14:56 ist
Australia batter Will Pucovski. Credit: AFP File Photo

Australia batter Will Pucovski is suffering concussion symptoms after he was struck on the head during a training session last week, Cricket Victoria (CV) said on Thursday.

Pucovski has suffered nine previous concussions and the latest knock puts his Ashes campaign at risk, with the 23-year-old expected to be among the contenders to open the batting against England, along with David Warner.

"Will is currently managing his recovery in consultation with CV's medical staff," Cricket Victoria said in a statement. "He looks forward to returning to training as soon as he is able to do so."

The five-test Ashes is due to begin in Brisbane on Dec. 8.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Will Pucovski
Sports News
Cricket

What's Brewing

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving planet Earth

Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' live up to expectations?

Will Sudeep's 'Kotigobba 3' live up to expectations?

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Shredded Banksy goes under the hammer in London

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Nayagarh villagers reclaim their forest lands in Odisha

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

Star Trek's William Shatner becomes real-life astronaut

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

DH Toon | Modi's master plan for infrastructure

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

The moral panic engulfing Instagram

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

Humans enjoyed blue cheese, beer 2,700 years ago: Study

 