Australia cricketers donate prize money to Sri Lanka kids

Australia's cricket stars have donated prize money from their recent Sri Lanka tour to help the crisis-hit nation's children, officials said on Thursday.
Cricket Australia said US $30,000 would be donated as a gesture of support, after the men's squad witnessed long fuel queues and political demonstrations during the mid-year tour.
Soaring inflation and widespread fuel shortages have made life tough for millions of Sri Lankans.
Also Read | Sri Lanka's ousted president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to seek temporary stay in Thailand
The United Nations has declared a humanitarian crisis and widespread protests led to the ouster of the country's president and prime minister.
The visiting Australians saw the crisis first-hand.
"It was very clear to us how much day-to-day life for Sri Lankans is being impacted," captain Pat Cummins said.
The money will go to UN children's aid agency UNICEF.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube