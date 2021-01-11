Aus vs Ind: Paine fined for dissent after DRS in Test 3

Australia skipper Paine fined for dissent in third Test against India

It was Paine's first offence in two years

AFP
AFP,
  • Jan 11 2021, 10:13 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2021, 11:20 ist
Australia's captain Tim Paine (L) speaks with an umpire during the second day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Credit: AFP

Australia captain Tim Paine was Monday fined 15 percent of his match fee after an expletive-laden rant at umpire Paul Wilson during the third Test against India in Sydney.

Paine got himself in trouble during the 56th over of India's first innings on Saturday when a DRS review went against his team and he made his displeasure known.

He was heard saying words to the effect of, "where's the f***ing consistency, Blocker?", which was reported to match referee David Boon.

Blocker is Wilson's nickname.

"Australia captain Tim Paine has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third day of the third Test against India in Sydney," the ICC said in a statement.

Paine admitted the offence, which could have seen him fined up to 50 percent, and was also handed one demerit point.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period they are converted to suspension points, with two or more of those resulting in a ban.

It was Paine's first offence in two years.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Australia vs India
Tim Paine
sports
Cricket
Border-Gavaskar Trophy

What's Brewing

How Parler became a test of free speech

How Parler became a test of free speech

Global oil exporter Saudi Arabia launches car-free city

Global oil exporter Saudi Arabia launches car-free city

A string of solutions to end Delhi pollution

A string of solutions to end Delhi pollution

DH Toon | 'Tear' gas for farmers, empathisers

DH Toon | 'Tear' gas for farmers, empathisers

Explainer | Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?

Explainer | Why is Indonesia prone to plane crashes?

Japan finds new coronavirus variant alike UK strain

Japan finds new coronavirus variant alike UK strain

 