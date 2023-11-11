Australia vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 Live: AUS pacers hunt for early wickets after putting BAN in to bat

2.6 - 2 run, Litton pushes it into the gap at cover for an easy two.
2.5 - No run, fuller from Hazlewood but Litton again leaves for the keeper.
2.4 - No run, another dot delivery as Litton shoulders arms.
2.3 - No run, excellent length from Hazlewood as Litton defends.
2.2 - No run, back of length to Litton who pushes to point.
2.1 - 1 run, length delivery outside off from Hazlewood and Tanzid dabs to third man.
1.6 - No run, Cummins bangs it short and Litton blocks.
1.6 - Five Wides! Full down leg from Cummins and Inglis can't stop it despite a dive to his left.
1.5 - 1 run, Tanzid flicks to mid-on for a quick single.
1.5 - Wide! Cummins fires it wide down leg.
1.4 - No run, beaten! Tanzid dances out this time and has a swing but can't connect.
1.3 - 2 runs, full outside off again and this time Tanzid drives through cover to get off the mark.
1.2 - No run, full outside off this time and Tanzid leaves.
1.1 - 1 run, full onto the pads from Cummins and Litton pushes to mid-on to get off the mark.
Pat Cummins, right-arm fast, takes the other new ball.
0.6 - No run, superb from Hazlewood as he starts off with a maiden over! That's the fifth maiden for Hazlewood at CWC 2023!
0.5 - No run, length delivery from Hazlewood and Tanzid defends.
0.4 - No run, short onto the hips and Tanzid looks to block but gets hit on the body.
0.3 - No run, full outside off from Hazlewood and Tanzid drives to cover.
0.2 - No run, tighter line now as Tanzid defends.
0.1 - No run, lovely start from Hazlewood as he gets to ball to swing away from Tanzid who leaves at the last moment.
Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das walk out to open the batting for Bangladesh. They'll be looking to make a quick start on what looks to be a lovely batting surface.
Josh Hazlewood is handed the new ball to open the attack for Australia.
Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (w), Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins (c), Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman.
Australia won the toss and decided to bowl first as they take on Bangladesh at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.