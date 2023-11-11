Australia vs Bangladesh, World Cup 2023 Live: AUS pacers hunt for early wickets after putting BAN in to bat

2.6 - 2 run, Litton pushes it into the gap at cover for an easy two.

2.5 - No run, fuller from Hazlewood but Litton again leaves for the keeper.

2.4 - No run, another dot delivery as Litton shoulders arms.

2.3 - No run, excellent length from Hazlewood as Litton defends.

2.2 - No run, back of length to Litton who pushes to point.

2.1 - 1 run, length delivery outside off from Hazlewood and Tanzid dabs to third man.