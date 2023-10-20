Australia vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 Live: PAK hunt for early breakthrough against AUS openers

3.6 - FOUR! Width on offer from Hasan and Marsh slices it powerfully past point.

3.5 - No run, slower back of length delivery outside off and Marsh looks to punch but mistimes it to the on-side.

3.4 - No run, Marsh looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge into the pads.

3.3 - 1 run, Warner opens the face of his bat and pushes to point for a quick single.

3.2 - No run, onto the stumps now and Warner looks to flick but gets a big leading edge back to the off-side.

3.1 - SIX! Hasan strays down leg and Warner just flicks it high over deep fine leg for a maximum.