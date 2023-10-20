Australia vs Pakistan, World Cup 2023 Live: PAK hunt for early breakthrough against AUS openers

4.2 - No run, back of length into Warner who only blocks it to the off-side.
4.1 - No run, Shaheen starts off with a good yorker and Warner only digs it out back to the bowler.
3.6 - FOUR! Width on offer from Hasan and Marsh slices it powerfully past point.
3.5 - No run, slower back of length delivery outside off and Marsh looks to punch but mistimes it to the on-side.
3.4 - No run, Marsh looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge into the pads.
3.3 - 1 run, Warner opens the face of his bat and pushes to point for a quick single.
3.2 - No run, onto the stumps now and Warner looks to flick but gets a big leading edge back to the off-side.
3.1 - SIX! Hasan strays down leg and Warner just flicks it high over deep fine leg for a maximum.
2.6 - No run, back of length from Shaheen and once again Marsh defends. Better over from Shaheen as he gives away just 2 runs.
2.5 - No run, fuller now from Shaheen and Marsh only taps it to point.
2.4 - No run, this time Marsh cuts it to the off-side but finds the man at point.
2.3 - No run, back of length to Marsh who defends back towards Shaheen.
2.2 - 1 run, Warner rides the bounce again as he punches to point for a quick single.
2.2 - Wide! Shaheen goes for the yorker but sprays it down leg.
2.1 - No run, back of length outside off and Warner rides the bounce to defend.
1.6 - No run, Hasan tempts Marsh with a similar delivery but this time the Aussie shoulders arms.
1.5 - No run, beaten! Marsh takes a big swipe at the full delivery but is beaten for pace as it bounces back to the keeper.
1.5 - Wide! Hasan bangs it short but it seams away from Marsh and is well outside the tramline.
1.4 - No run, back of length now to Marsh who punches to point.
1.3 - No run, pitched full outside off and Marsh pushes it back to Hasan.
1.2 - 1 run, back of length outside off now and Warner punches past point.
1.1 - No run, Hasan targets the stumps straight away as Warner tucks it to the leg-side.
Hasan Ali, right-arm fast medium, will bowl from the other end.
0.6 - No run, full onto the stumps and Marsh taps it to point.
0.5 - SIX! Marsh gets off the mark in style as he meets the full delivery with a beautiful lofted drive to send it flying over long-off.
0.4 - No run, appeals for caught behind now from Shaheen but no one else is interested as Marsh didn't seem to make any contact when looking to flick.
0.3 - 1 run, streaky from Warner as he looks to leave but is late to move his bat away as it hits the bat and deflects to third man.
0.2 - No run, fuller now from Shaheen and Warner looks to drive but is beaten.
0.1 - No run, review! This is a bit of a desperate review from Pakistan as Warner is cramped for room against the back of length delivery and cops it on the pads.
It looked high and replays also confirm that there's a big edge first so Pakistan lose one review! That's really early in the game to throw away a review.
David Warner and Mitchell Marsh walk out to open the batting for Australia. Remember, the Aussies need a win as another defeat will leave them with a mountain to climb in their hopes of making the semis.
Shaheen Afridi has the new ball and he himself will be looking to bounce back after a string of poor performances for Pakistan.
Virat Kohli sent the crowds into a frenzy last night as he finished the game with a 'six' to seal victory for India and also a 78th International Ton for himself!
Here's a look at all the records broken by Kohli during his century vs BAN last night!
The teams line-up on the field for the national anthems. We have Pakistan's first followed by Australia.
Sitaraman Shankar points out that Australia are used to turning up for ICC tournaments and finding themselves in the semis with minimal sweat; when Pakistan get there, it is often by taking the scenic route.
Ian Bishop and Shane Watson in their pitch report point out that there's some gloriously sunshine in Bengaluru today!
Dimensions: 76 m straight, square almost equidistant (63m and 64m).
Pitch: Looks like a really nice surface. There's a really nice grass cover. It's rock hard, really good base to this surface, so the ball is gonna zip through for the fast bowlers very nicely.
There's not going to be much purchase for the spinners at all. Deception is going to be their friend tonight. The last two nights, there's been a lot of dew on the ground, that's definitely going to be a factor.