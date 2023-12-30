JOIN US
sportscricket

Australia Women win toss, elect to bat in second ODI against India

Australia are leading the three-match series 1-0 after their six-wicket win in the first game on Thursday.
Last Updated 30 December 2023, 08:31 IST

Mumbai: Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat first in the second ODI against India here on Saturday.

For India, Shreyanka Patil will make her one-day debut as she received her cap from captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

Teams:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (captain, wicketkeeper), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Darcie Brown.

(Published 30 December 2023, 08:31 IST)
