Australian media hail India's historic Test series win

The Australian media on Tuesday hailed India's stupendous Test series win, terming it as one of the finest come-from-behind victories, with the Adelaide debacle culminating in an "Indian summer" at the Gabba.

An injury-ravaged India beat Australia by three wickets in the series-deciding fourth Test, a month after the Adelaide debacle where the visitors scored their lowest Test score of 36.

The Australian newspaper said that India had performed a miracle by storming the fortress Gabba, alluding to the home side's unbeaten record at the venue since 1988.

"A ragged, embattled and depleted group has embarrassed a full strength Australia," it said.

"If you're in a state of shock, don't worry, you're not alone... But India did just win the Border-Gavaskar series in the nation's greatest Test victory of all time," said foxsports.com.au in a write-up.

"India's ability to bounce back from its most humiliating moment in Test cricket (in Adelaide) to its finest in the space of a month should be celebrated tonight, tomorrow, and for as long as our memories allow us," it added.

Headlined 'Indian summer! Gabba streak ends with classic Test win', website cricket.com.au said that Australia's famous stranglehold at the Brisbane fortress was breached as India completed one of their most remarkable Test and series victories.

"India's most gruelling overseas Test tour was crowned with perhaps their most famous Test win as they overcame unimaginable odds and a more-fancied opponent in a win for the ages at the Gabba," the article said.

It was India's first Test victory at the Gabba in their seventh visit since 1947-48 and the first time Australia were beaten at what was flagged as their 'fortress' since 1988.

Sydney Morning Herald took potshots at Tim Paine, wondering how wrong the Australian captain was when he "sledged" senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin during the Sydney Test.

"Paine's Sydney sledge backfired spectacularly on Tuesday as Rishabh Pant channelled Ben Stokes to career India to an incredible three-wicket victory in a classic fourth Test, tearing down the Gabba fortress after 33 years of Australian invincibility," the newspaper said.

"Wow. WOW. For the first time in more than three decades, Australia are beaten at the Gabba," 7Cricket tweeted.

"Which means, against ALL odds, India win the series 2-1! Unbelievable scenes."

Daily Telegraph was scathing in its attack of the Australian team in a write-up headlined 'No excuses, no answers: Australia's ugly knockout blow'.

"The sobering reality for Australia at the end of an epic Test series is their best squad threw their best punch – and they got knocked cold by an Indian team forced to rely on net bowlers."