Australia's Faulkner leaves PSL over payment dispute

Faulkner did not play the last three games of his Quetta Gladiators franchise and announced his shock withdrawal on Twitter

Australian cricketer James Faulkner. Credit: AFP File Photo

Australian all-rounder James Faulkner abruptly left the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday citing payment disputes, though the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied the allegation.

Faulkner did not play the last three games of his Quetta Gladiators franchise and announced his shock withdrawal on Twitter.

"...unfortunately I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments," Faulkner said in the first of his two posts.

"I've been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me."

"It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace..." he added.

The PCB did not reply immediately to a Reuters email seeking details but denied Faulkner's allegation in a Twitter post.

"The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter," it said.

