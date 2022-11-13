Glenn Maxwell to miss England series after breaking leg

Australia's Glenn Maxwell to miss England series after breaking leg

Maxwell suffered a broken tibula in his left leg in an incident at a friend's 50th birthday party on Saturday evening

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 13 2022, 12:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2022, 12:46 ist
Australia's Glenn Maxwell. Credit: AFP File Photo

Glenn Maxwell will miss Australia's upcoming one-day international series against England after suffering a broken leg in a freak accident that is expected to sideline the all-rounder for up to three months.

Maxwell suffered a broken tibula in his left leg in an incident at a friend's 50th birthday party on Saturday evening and underwent surgery on Sunday to reset the bone.

He is expected to be out for eight to 12 weeks.

"Glenn is in good spirits," Australian selection chief George Bailey said, according to the Sydney Morning Herald.

"It was an unfortunate accident and we feel for Glenn in the circumstances given he was in great touch in his last few games.

"Glenn is a critical part of our white-ball structure and we will continue to support him through his recovery and rehabilitation."

Sean Abbott has been called up to replace Maxwell for the three-match series, which starts in Adelaide on Thursday. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Glenn Maxwell
Australia
England
Cricket

What's Brewing

Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies

Iranian exile stuck for years in French airport dies

Exploring dazzling Dubai in a day

Exploring dazzling Dubai in a day

Truth, the Bambaiyya way

Truth, the Bambaiyya way

Is art vandalism the solution?

Is art vandalism the solution?

Banksy unveils mural in war-torn Ukrainian town

Banksy unveils mural in war-torn Ukrainian town

DH Toon | Late realisations

DH Toon | Late realisations

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release in 2023

'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' to release in 2023

 