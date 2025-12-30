<p>Azhar Mahmood's stint as Pakistan national Test team's head coach has come to an early end with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) deciding to part ways with him three months before his contract ends.</p><p>The former Test all-rounder had a contract that ran till, March 2026, but he has been given an early release. </p><p>Pakistan’s next Test assignment is not until March 2026.</p>.<p>"Since Azhar’s contract ends in March and Pakistan’s Test assignments begin from March 2026, it would be the best for the Board to start planning ahead for a new head coach," a reliable source close to the Board said.</p><p>Mahmood, who has taken up different positions in the national team in the last few years, had a two-year contract running with the Board. He was named head coach of the Test side in June </p><p>During his stint, Mahmood only oversaw one Test series -- a creditable 1-1 draw -- at home with world Test champions South Africa.</p>.South Africa draw level with Pakistan after Rawalpindi win .<p>The source said that the PCB has now started the search for a new head coach of the Test side, and there could be an overhaul of the support staff as well.</p><p>The 50-year-old, who played 143 One-day Internationals and 21 Tests for Pakistan had replaced Aaqib Javed as the head coach. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>