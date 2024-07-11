Babar Azam has got enough opportunities, PCB should take a call on his captaincy: Shahid Afridi

Karachi: Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has come down heavily on embattled skipper Babar Azam for the team's poor performance in the T20 World Cup, saying that he had been given enough opportunities to lead the side, and it was time for the PCB to take a call on his captaincy.

Former champions Pakistan lost to newcomers USA and arch-rivals India to be eliminated in the group stage of the World Cup held in the USA and West Indies.

"Babar has got a full open chance to lead Pakistan. He has been given enough time to show his worth as captain. Now whatever surgery the PCB wants to do, they should take their decision," Afridi told the media in Birmingham where he is taking part in the World Legends Championship.