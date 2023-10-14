Babar presents a cool face amidst pressure

"I don't think there is a favourite or an underdog," Rohit said when pointed to India's unbeaten run against their neighbours in the 50-over World Cup. "Both the teams are equal before they go into the game. It's just about handling the pressure, dictating terms in your own way. All these things matter. So, I think for us it is more important how we are going into the game – now whether that is bowling first or batting - and then carrying that forward, getting that momentum forward is something that is crucial."