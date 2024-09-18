Bangla hinge on rapid Rana

Chennai: The standout feature of Bangladesh’s stunning 2-0 triumph over Pakistan in the just-concluded series was the Tigers giving the hosts a taste of their own medicine.
Going to a country that’s famous for producing exceptionally gifted fast bowlers, Bangladesh unleashed the young duo of Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana, along with seasoned Taskin Ahmed, on an unsuspecting Pakistan, who caved to their collective brilliance.
While the 24-year-old Mahmud, who bagged 8 wickets, earned plaudits for his ability to consistently hit the right lines and lengths, the 21-year-old Rana (6 wickets) was the talk of the town for constantly clocking 150 kmph.
Rarely has Bangladesh produced such a tearaway pacer and watching him harry the Pakistan batters through sheer pace sent the fans into tizzy back home.
Having banked heavily on their spinners - largely owing to the sluggish nature of wickets at home - to get the job done, Bangladesh, sensing pace is vital for success away, invested heavily on fast bowling with Mahmud and Rana being the products of it.
With spin staying strong and pace becoming stronger, Bangladesh have stepped foot in India believing they can do the unthinkable despite Rohit Sharma’s men being an unshakable force at home, having lost just four Tests and winning 40 since the start of 2013. Bangladesh also have never beaten India in 13 Tests (both home and away), having lost 11 of them.
Coach Chandika Hathurusingha was confident of changing the script considering the confidence and balance in the squad. “I think this is probably the most well-rounded team that Bangladesh has produced in my previous time and this time. We're covering a lot of bases, we've got good fast bowlers, we've got a really experienced spin attack and then the batting, we actually have a batting deck because of two reasons,” the Sri Lankan said on Tuesday.
“One is that two of our spinners are genuine batters who got Test hundreds and then two of our wicketkeepers who are our main batters. So our balance of the team in this series is really, really good and that gives us actually a lot more confidence that we can be competitive in this series.”
Hathurusingha was confident Rana will be the X-factor as he has the ability to take the pitch out of the equation given his raw pace. “The point of difference is the fear factor. When a bowler comes up to 150 kph fast, it is human nature. We have a certain reaction time. So it challenges your reaction time and decision making. So that is an advantage when you have someone who can bowl that quick.
“The specialty with Nahid is that he can maintain that 145 kph fast longer. I am talking too early because he has played very little cricket. We have to look after him. So that is an advantage regardless of the pitch or the situation. You can bring that fear factor into the opposition. Especially when the tail-enders come to bat.”
