Bangladesh opt to bat against India in 2nd ODI

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second ODI here on Wednesday.
For India, spin all-rounder Axar Patel replaced Shahbaz Ahmed, while speedster Umran Malik was drafted in place of Kuldeep Sen.
Sen was rested after he complained of back stiffness.
"The BCCI medical team assessed him and has advised him rest. He was not available for selection for the second ODI," BCCI said in a statement.
Bangladesh made one change, bringing in Nasum Ahmed in place of Hasan Mahmud.
Bangladesh lead the three-ODI series 1-0.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Siraj and Umran Malik.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das (c), Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.
