Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Live: Shoriful strikes in the first over, sends back Perera

India’s show of supremacy at Eden

Madhu Jawali rounds up all the action from yesterday, pointing out how "On a tricky pitch, where the ball was gripping and stroke-making became progressively difficult, South Africa caved in in the meekest of manners." - Read his full story here.

King Kohli’s unending tryst with greatness

Madhu Jawali says, "Towards the end of his career, Kohli is displaying the same traits to stay as crucial to the team as he has been for a decade now. The crown may have slipped, but Kohli remains the king" - Read the full story here.

A World Cup's unlikely heroes: Afghanistan

"People are praying for us at home, they are sitting for our matches, for us to win, because cricket is the only happiness in Afghanistan," Rashid Khan, 25, one of the team's biggest stars, told his teammates in a pregame huddle before a victory last week - Check out the full story here.

Meanwhile, the entire Sri Lanka cricket board has been sacked after the team's heavy defeat to India in ICC World Cup - Read the full report here.