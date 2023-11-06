Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, World Cup 2023 Live: Shoriful strikes in the first over, sends back Perera

5.3 - No run, Mendis blocks it out towards point.
5.2 - No run, full again and this time Mendis drives to mid-off where it's well fielded.
5.1 - No run, beaten! Excellent line from Taskin as Mendis looks to defend but is beaten.
4.6 - No run, full from Shoriful and Nissanka defends to cover.
4.5 - No run, streaky inside edge from Nissanka that bounces past the stumps.
4.4 - No run, beaten! Length delivery outside off and Nissanka looks to drive but can't connect.
4.3 - 2 runs, full onto the pads and Nissanka flicks through square leg as they run hard for two.
4.2 - FOUR! Short and wide from Shoriful and Nissanka thumps it through the gap at cover.
4.1 - No run, length delivery from Shoriful and Nissanka gets a dangerous inside edge that bounces past the stumps.
3.6 - No run, excellent maiden over from Taskin as Mendis shoulders arms.
3.5 - No run, appeals for LBW as Taskin gets it to nip in and hit Mendis high on the pads but it seems to be sliding down leg.
3.4 - No run, short outside off again and Mendis leaves for the keeper.
3.3 - No run, back of length this time and Mendis shoulders arms.
3.2 - No run, Mendis leans forward and drives to cover.
3.1 - No run, full outside off from Taskin and Mendis throws his bat at it but only gets an edge onto the pads.
2.6 - FOUR! Another superb drive from Nissanka, this time through cover as Shoriful goes full.
2.5 - No run, length delivery outside off and Nissanka blocks.
2.4 - No run, Nissanka looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge to the on-side.
2.3 - FOUR! Too full this time and Nissanka drives beautifully straight down the ground past Shoriful.
2.2 - FOUR! Short this time and Nissanka cuts it superbly through the gap at point.
2.1 - No run, full from Shoriful and Nissanka leans forward to defend.
1.6 - No run, full this time and Mendis blocks.
1.5 - No run, short into Mendis who shapes up to defend but is beaten.
1.4 - No run, back of length outside off and Mendis leaves.
1.3 - 1 run, Nissanka slashes hard but only gets a thick edge that lands just short of the fielder at third man.
1.2 - No run, length delivery outside off and Nissanka shoulders arms.
1.1 - No run, full from Taskin and Nissanka defends.
Taskin Ahmed, right-arm fast medium, will take the other new ball as Kusal Mendis, right handed bat, comes to the crease.
0.6 - WICKET! Kusal Perera c Mushfiqur b Shoriful Islam 4 (5)
What a catch by Mushfiqur! Perera slashes hard again but gets a thick edge and Mushfiqur leaps high to his left and grabs it with one hand extended far from the body. A really good take by the keeper as Perera walks back in the first over.
0.5 - No run, length delivery from Shoriful and Perera defends.
0.4 - No run, full onto the pads and Perera flicks to midwicket.
0.3 - FOUR! Perera connect cleanly this time as he drives hard through the gap at cover to get off the mark.
0.2 - No run, length delivery outside off and Perera slashes hard but only chops it back into the pitch.
0.1 - 1 run, short down leg and Nissanka misses with the flick as it brushes the thigh pad for a leg bye.
Well despite all the noise about the toxic haze around Delhi, we're all set to get underway with this game.
The national anthems are done and Pathum Nissanka walks out alongside Kusal Perera to open the innings for Sri Lanka. They'll be hoping to get off to a good start as this looks like a good batting surface.
Shoriful Islam has the new ball in hand to open the attack for Bangladesh.
'The BCCI engaged the services of renowned Pulmonologist Dr Randeep Guleria to assess the situation in Delhi ahead of Monday's game and provide independent expert advice,' an ICC spokesperson told PTI.
India’s show of supremacy at Eden
Madhu Jawali rounds up all the action from yesterday, pointing out how "On a tricky pitch, where the ball was gripping and stroke-making became progressively difficult, South Africa caved in in the meekest of manners." - Read his full story here.
King Kohli’s unending tryst with greatness
Madhu Jawali says, "Towards the end of his career, Kohli is displaying the same traits to stay as crucial to the team as he has been for a decade now. The crown may have slipped, but Kohli remains the king" - Read the full story here.
A World Cup's unlikely heroes: Afghanistan
"People are praying for us at home, they are sitting for our matches, for us to win, because cricket is the only happiness in Afghanistan," Rashid Khan, 25, one of the team's biggest stars, told his teammates in a pregame huddle before a victory last week - Check out the full story here.
Meanwhile, the entire Sri Lanka cricket board has been sacked after the team's heavy defeat to India in ICC World Cup - Read the full report here.