<p>The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has written to the Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC) of the International cricket Council (ICC) requesting it to overturn the governing body's decision to hold the national men's team's T20 World Cup games in India.</p><p>However, the appeal is unlikely to be heard as it is outside the 'terms and references' of the sub-committee.</p><p>Even as the ICC has kept Scotland on stand-by, the BCB under Amin-ul Islam Bulbul, after being completely cornered, decided to use its last resort --- approach the DRC headed by Englishman Michael Beloff (Kings Counsel).</p>.T20 World Cup 2026: Bangladesh firm on not travelling to India, ICC to take a final call.<p>"Yes, BCB has approached the DRC of ICC as it wants to exhaust all its options. If DRC rules against BCB, then the only body that can be approached is Court of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) in Switzerland," a BCB source told <em>PTI</em> news agency on conditions of anonymity.</p><p>Bangladesh's interim government and its sports ministry advisor Asif Nazrul had announced that the team will not travel to India due to "security reasons" after senior pacer Mustafizur Rahaman was removed from Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders squad on Board of Control for Cricket in India's directions.</p><p>If one checks the ICC's Constitution and 'Terms of Reference' for the DRC, then it will become clear that it does not have any right to hear an appeal against a decision passed by the Board of Directors of the global body.</p>.T20 World Cup: 'Play in India or get ready to be replaced', ICC issues ultimatum to Bangladesh .<p>It is understood that ICC chairman Jay Shah, who is in Dubai now and a formal decision on Bangladesh's replacement would be announced by Saturday (January 24).</p><p>The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka will be held from February 7 to March 8. </p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>