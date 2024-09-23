Baroda set up final date with Maharashtra

Bengaluru: Maharashtra will lock horns with Baroda for the title after the two West Zone sides won their respective semifinals on first-innings' lead in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappiah Memorial cricket tournament here on Sunday.
At Alur, Maharashtra had all but ensured their passage to the final on Saturday's penultimate day itself after setting KSCA Secretary's XI an improbable target of 859 runs on the final day, having declared their second innings (385/2) at 598/7.
Secretary's XI were 101/2 in 21 overs when the stumps were drawn. The hosts had been bowled out for 161 in response to visitors' first innings total of 421.
In the other semifinal at the Chinnaswamy, Baroda were 129/4 chasing Madhya Pradesh's target of 163 when they ran out of overs. Baroda, however, progressed to the summit clash based on their first innings lead of 87 runs.
The final will commence on Tuesday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
Brief scores: Semifinals (at Alur -1): Maharashtra: 421 and 598/7 decl. in 123 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 150, Sachin Dhas 51, Nikhil Nail 57; Adhoksh Hegde 2-188, Shreyas Gopal 2-111, Kishan S Bedare 2-59) drew KSCA Secretary’s XI: 161 and 101/2 in 21 overs (Jasper EJ 28, Vishal Onat 57 n.o.).
At Chinnaswamy Stadium: Madhya Pradesh: 325 and 249/7 decl. in 46 overs (Kanishk Dubey 27, Harpreet Singh 32, Sagar Solanki 28, Shubham Sharma 91 n.o., Aryan Pandey 39, Atit Seth 2-35, Mahesh Pithiya 4-77) drew Baroda: 412 and 129/4 in 43 overs (Jyotsnil Singh 34, Shivalik Sharma 71 n.o.; Kumar Karikeya 3-53).
Published 22 September 2024, 19:54 IST