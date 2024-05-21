IPL 2024: Batting one-upmanship in Qualifier 1

Not only were KKR’s last two league matches abandoned without a ball being bowled, they’ll also be without their second highest run-scorer Salt who is out on national duty. The last two games were an ideal scenario for the two-time champions, now energised following the arrival of former cup-winning captain Gautam Gambhir as mentor, to try out Rahmanullah Gurbaz but it remains to be seen whether they’ll gamble with the Afghani in such a big game or pin hopes on former opener Venkatesh Iyer with Narine.