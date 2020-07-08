BCCI Prez Ganguly announces cancellation of Asia Cup

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly announces cancellation of Asia Cup scheduled in September

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 08 2020, 21:33 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 21:34 ist
former cricketer Sourav Ganguly, newly-elected president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), speaks during a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the Asia Cup, which was scheduled to be held in September.

"Asia Cup cancel ho chuka hai, joh September me tha (Asia Cup, which was to be held in September, has been cancelled)," Ganguly told 'sports tak' in an Instagram live session.

There was no definitive word on the host country of the tournament.

With T20 World Cup in October-November also unlikely to go ahead in Australia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Asia Cup's cancellation allows the BCCI to have a full-fledged IPL in the same window.

