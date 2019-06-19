BCCI turns down Afghanistan’s T20 request

The BCCI has turned down Afghanistan Cricket Board’s request to host its T20 league in India.

It is rare for the Indian cricket board (BCCI) to say no to ACB as it has contributed immensely to the growth of Afghanistan cricket.

“The ACB did request us to host its league in India but it would not be appropriate considering we have our own league (the IPL),” a BCCI official told PTI on Tuesday.

The ACB officials had conveyed their request to the BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim during their meeting in Mumbai on May 16.

ACB CEO Asadullah Khan had also asked for a third home ground in India after Dehradun and Greater Noida and on that front, the BCCI has no issues. Lucknow is likely to be their third home ground in India.

“Since Dehradun doesn’t have a five-star hotel, hosting teams is an issue. We would prefer it to be Lucknow,” Khan had said.

The inaugural APL was held in Sharjah from October 5-21, 2018. Five teams took part in the competition with Mohammad Nabi-led Balkh Legend winning the title.