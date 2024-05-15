BCCI's job post for head coach on X bowls over netizens

Hours after the Board of Cricket Control in India posted a job opening for a new head coach for the Indian cricket team, lovers of the sport did not shy away from applying for the position as it is open to everyone. BCCI has sought the applications as the tenure of the incumbent coach Rahul Dravid is set to end.

The names of select seasoned and experienced cricketers, including Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman, are also on the list. The cricket board, however, tends to be selective in hiring the next head coach for the senior men's cricket team.

Posting the requirement on X, BCCI recently wrote: "The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates."

Given the last date to apply for the position is May 27, cricket fans expressed their interests while sharing that they have applied for the role of the head coach. A few comments on BCCI's post however were hilarious. A X user posted Gautam Gambhir's picture in the comment section of the BCCI post where he wrote: "Only this guy can help India win the World Cup".