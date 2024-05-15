BCCI's job post for head coach on X bowls over netizens

Hours after the Board of Cricket Control in India posted a job opening for a new head coach for the Indian cricket team, lovers of the sport did not shy away from applying for the position as it is open to everyone. BCCI has sought the applications as the tenure of the incumbent coach Rahul Dravid is set to end.
The names of select seasoned and experienced cricketers, including Anil Kumble and VVS Laxman, are also on the list. The cricket board, however, tends to be selective in hiring the next head coach for the senior men's cricket team.
Posting the requirement on X, BCCI recently wrote: "The selection process will include a thorough review of applications, followed by personal interviews and assessments of shortlisted candidates."
Given the last date to apply for the position is May 27, cricket fans expressed their interests while sharing that they have applied for the role of the head coach. A few comments on BCCI's post however were hilarious. A X user posted Gautam Gambhir's picture in the comment section of the BCCI post where he wrote: "Only this guy can help India win the World Cup".
Submitted my application form ✅— Johns (@JohnyBravo183) May 13, 2024
Hopefully under my expert coaching and guidance, India lifts the 2027 World Cup in South Africa. pic.twitter.com/lbyeld6hWo
"Submitted my application form Hopefully under my expert coaching and guidance, India lifts the 2027 World Cup in South Africa," wrote another netizen sharing the screenshot of the filled Google form that read "Your response has been recorded".
Another X user referring to BCCI's prescribed age limit for the new coach to be under 60 years, wrote: "Needs to be below 60 years - that eliminates Ravi Shastri Gautam Gambhir has never been a coach of any team and only has been a mentor of LSG which will also eliminate him."
Needs to be below 60 years - that eliminates Ravi Shastri— Shreya (@shreyamatsharma) May 13, 2024
Gautam Gambhir has never been a coach of any team and only has been a mentor of LSG which will also eliminate him
Another user seemed confident in VVS Laxman. Hailing his experience in the sport, he wrote, "There is no need applications already senior cricket team head coach @VVSLaxman281 he has a massive experience. National cricket Academy has been head coach for several serious won the under 19 World Cup truly focus, confident man can lead the Indian senior cricket team."
Rahul Dravid took charge of the Indian senior men's cricket team as head coach in 2021, and was given an extension after last year's World Cup that India played against Australia. BCCI Secretary Jay Shah while announcing the requirement for the new coach said that Dravid will coach the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup, and he is also allowed to reapply for the position of head coach.