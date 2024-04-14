Bobat hopes for a turnaround

On RCB’s average home form: Winning at home is quite tricky. It's a sort of ground, because of it's small boundaries, it's a bit more of a leveller and it's quite hard to get home advantage compared to a bigger ground or if there's conditions that tilt one way or the other, you can try and assign your team to maximise those conditions. It's a hard thing for us to do. I think from our perspective what we've tried to do is try to have pitches that have pace and bounce on them, hopefully, because we have seam bowling heavy and we have top-order batters that are really good against pace bowling. But the simple answer is that it's not that easy to gain home advantage at the Chinnaswamy because it's a small ground, it's a good leveller, it's the sort of place where everybody fancies having a go at a big score and if you get on the wrong side of the toss, it can be difficult to defend. So it's not an easy place but we've got to be prepared for that challenge.