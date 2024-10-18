Bold Pakistan sink England to end home drought

<p>Multan, Pakistan: Bold selection calls and a spin-friendly surface in Multan helped Pakistan end their winless home run with a series-levelling victory in the second Test against England on Friday.</p><p>Pakistan's victory by 152 runs in a little over three days is their first at home since they beat South Africa in Rawalpindi in February 2021.</p><p>Their first win under Shan Masood's captaincy also lifted some of the gloom that had descended on a team smarting from a 2-0 whitewash at home against Bangladesh.</p><p>It would not have been possible but for the bold calls Pakistan selectors took after England inflicted an innings defeat on them in the series opener also in Multan.</p>.'Time to step down': Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan cricket team.<p>Following the shellacking, Pakistan took the drastic step of dropping batter Babar Azam and pacers Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi, who have been off-colour in recent times.</p><p>Much to their relief, the move paid off.</p><p>Replacing Babar, Kamran Ghulam impressed immediately smashing a terrific hundred in the first innings of his debut Test.</p><p>"It's never easy when you're replacing one of the best batters in the world," Shan said of Kamran, who was trolled on social media after his selection.</p><p>"I read some things that were horrid, even before he played his first Test match. I can't even imagine the pressure that someone can be under.</p><p>"But we were all behind him and I think from the get-go, he seemed like he belonged."</p><p>Pakistan's ploy to go with a spin-heavy attack, with Aamer Jamal the lone seam option, also paid dividends on a turning track at the Multan Cricket Stadium.</p><p><strong>Terrific duo</strong></p><p>Off-spinner Sajid Khan and left-arm spinner Noman Ali wreaked havoc sharing all 20 England wickets in a terrific display of spin bowling on an obliging surface.</p><p>They bowled so well that Shan did not use a third bowler in England's second innings that lasted 33.3 overs.</p><p>Pakistan's lower-order batters also produced a string of priceless cameos in the low-scoring contest to put themselves in a strong position.</p><p>England spinners Jack Leach and Shoaib Bashir were among the wickets but their batters looked ill at ease against the turning ball.</p><p>While chasing 297 on a worn-out wicket was always going to be challenging, England lost eight wickets in Friday's morning session to be bundled out for a paltry 144.</p><p>They were left to rue two dropped catches early in Salman Agha's knock, which allowed the batter to add valuable lower order runs with the Pakistan tailenders.</p><p>It was not all doom and gloom for Ben Stokes though and the England captain admired his pacers Brydon Carse and Matthew Potts operated on a track that offered little to them.</p><p>"In conditions like this, the spinners will get spoken about a lot but I thought the way that Matthew Potts and Brydon Carse just kept charging in, spell after spell, ball after ball, and created so much atmosphere... that's what you want," Stokes said.</p><p>"There's a lot that we look at in terms of attitude, and Brydon and Matthew Potts this week certainly showed that..." </p>