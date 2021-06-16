Bombay HC sets aside DCHL arbitration award

Bombay HC sets aside arbitration award that required BCCI to pay Rs 4,800 crore to DCHL

The arbitrator had held the termination illegal and awarded DCHL a compensation of Rs 4,814.67 crore plus 10% interest

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jun 16 2021, 13:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2021, 14:32 ist
Bombay High Court. Credit: DH photo

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday set aside an arbitration award that directed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to pay over Rs 4,800 crore to Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd (DCHL) over the alleged illegal termination of the latter's IPL franchise team, Deccan Chargers Hyderabad, from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A single-bench presided over by Justice Gautam Patel "set aside" the award that had been passed in July last year by a sole arbitrator appointed by the high court to ascertain if the termination of the franchise during the fifth IPL season in 2012 was illegal.

The arbitrator had held the termination illegal and awarded DCHL a compensation of Rs 4,814.67 crore plus 10 per cent interest that was to be computed from 2012. The detailed order from the high court is awaited.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bombay High Court
BCCI
IPL
Cricket

What's Brewing

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

You'll need -ve RT-PCR report to enter these states/UTs

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Last hope for Covid-battered Chennai zoo is the govt

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Why is everyone so obsessed with going to Mars?

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Mackenzie's billions in givings seek transparency cries

Suman: 'The Family Man' is a fresh take on thrillers

Suman: 'The Family Man' is a fresh take on thrillers

A momentous day: New York lifts most Covid restrictions

A momentous day: New York lifts most Covid restrictions

Russia, once a space superpower, now turns to China

Russia, once a space superpower, now turns to China

 