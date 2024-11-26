Border-Gavaskar Trophy | Australia to retain squad for Adelaide Test, Marsh's fitness will be monitored, says McDonald

<p>Perth: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/australia">Australia</a> will not make any change to the squad that took a 295-run hammering from India in the opening <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/border-gavaskar-trophy">Border-Gavaskar Trophy</a> Test here but there are some fitness concerns over all-rounder Mitchell Marsh's ability to bowl, coach and selector Andrew McDonald has said.</p>.<p>Following the crushing loss, McDonald revealed that the team would land in Adelaide for the day-night second Test beginning December 6 earlier than planned to allow an additional net session.</p>.<p>"The people in that change-room (for Perth Test) are the same people that will be in Adelaide," McDonald was quoted as saying by 'cricket.com.au'.</p>.<p>"It (making changes) is always a consideration, wherever you go in the world in terms of the personnel you pick for conditions." </p>.Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli does not need us, we need him, says Bumrah.<p>Marsh, who bowled just 17 overs in the first Test for a match haul of three wickets, has been dealing with "niggles" since the white-ball tour of England in September.</p>.<p>Skipper Pat Cummins has already revealed that Marsh finished the first Test "a little bit sore." </p>.<p>McDonald expressed satisfaction with Marsh's bowling performance in the first innings but said his fitness would be monitored closely moving forward.</p>.<p>"Has he (Marsh) pulled up okay? We'll wait and see," McDonald said.</p>.<p>"No, we didn't feel that (was a weakness). We knew that Mitch (Marsh) was slightly underdone coming in, but I thought the performance in the first innings was satisfactory." </p>.<p>Another player under scanner is top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne, who has struggled for form with an average of just 13.66 in his last 10 Test innings.</p>.<p>However, McDonald said he has faith in Labuschagne's abilities, describing him as "the player we need" and urging him to rediscover his form.</p>.<p>"That's an ongoing discussion and that ebbs and flows in players' careers, so at the moment he's in one of those patches and no doubt he'll be getting critiqued externally," McDonald said.</p>.<p>"But internally we're really confident that, at his best, he's the player that we need." When asked if Labuschagne's struggles were due to a technical issue, McDonald responded: "It's always a combination of factors, isn't it, with the mindset? </p>.<p>"There's some technical aspects to that also within the mindset play. So as I said, we're confident that he can turn that around." </p>.Border-Gavaskar Trophy | For Bumrah, Jaiswal's 161 is his best Test knock thus far.<p>The decision to ask debutant Nathan McSweeney to open the innings backfired as he scored just 10 and 0 in his two innings. McSweeney had enjoyed success in first-class cricket, as had Beau Webster, but neither of them has the experience of being an opener.</p>.<p>"I think there's been enough players banging down the door. I feel as though we've got some depth there if called upon," he said.</p>.<p>"I think sometimes people look at the pure numbers of what's happening in Shield cricket, but it's sometimes hard to get a connection with the surfaces they're playing on. So we feel as though we've got ample players available if called upon." </p>.<p>Despite the heavy defeat, McDonald said morale of the team was strong.</p>.<p>"I think we've got to own it, and we've got to own that as coaches as well. So there will be a semblance of review around what we have done and what we can learn from it," McDonald said.</p>.<p>"But I think morale is pretty good. I think this team is really good at the highs and lows, it's quite a level team, so we'll be somewhere in the middle of that." </p>.<p>The coach also stated that while a review of the performance would take place, the team's preparation had been sound, and they were focused on the challenges ahead.</p>.<p>"We felt as though our planning going in (to Perth) was where we needed it to be. Execution in amongst that is always a question, but we were comfortable with the plans.</p>.<p>"Clearly, the method with the batters and the way they've been challenged is always going to be a learning moving forward. So we've got some challenges, no doubt about that." </p>