Brett Lee donates 1 Bitcoin, valued at Rs 40L, for India's fight against Covid-19

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee donated one Bitcoin, valued at Rs 40.45 lakh, on Tuesday to aid India in its fight against Covid-19. Lee donated the money specifically to buy oxygen supplies for hospitals acrossd the country.

Brett Lee shared the news of his donation on Twitter. He shared his love and admiration for India, saying the country holds a special place in his heart while thanking fellow countryman Pat Cummins for his generous donation of $50,000.

"India has always been like a second home for me. The love and affection that I have got from the people of this country both during my professional career and even after my retirement, holds a special place in my heart. It saddens me deeply to see people suffering due to the ongoing pandemic. I feel privileged to be in a position of making a difference and with that in mind, I'd like to donate 1 BTC (Bitcoin) to Crypto Relief to help with the purchase of oxygen supplies for the hospitals across India," Lee said in a tweet.

"Now is the time to be united and ensure we do as much as we can to help the ones in need. I'd also want to thank all the frontline workers who have been working round the clock during these tough times. I request people to please take care, stay at home, wash your hands and head out only if absolutely necessary, wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Well done Pat Cummins for the initiative yesterday," he further added.

Pat Cummins, an Australian pacer currently playing for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL, donated $50,000 on Monday to help India battle Covid-19. He contributed to the PM-Cares Fund, and said the money will be used to buy oxygen supplies for Indian hospitals.

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sheldon Jackson, also part of the KKR team, has contributed an undisclosed sum.