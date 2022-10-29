Can't drop Rahul for two bad innings: India coach

Can't drop K L Rahul for two bad innings: India batting coach Vikram Rathour

Rathour's comments came on the eve of India's T20 World Cup clash against South Africa

PTI
PTI, Perth,
  • Oct 29 2022, 18:15 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2022, 18:15 ist
Rahul scored 1 off 4 balls against Pakistan and was dismissed for 9 off 12 against the Netherlands. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

K L Rahul might have failed in a couple of games but that's not a big enough "sample size" to drop him and include Rishabh Pant at the top of the order, batting coach Vikram Rathour said on eve of the T20 World Cup match against South Africa on Sunday.

Rahul scored 1 off 4 balls against Pakistan while a touch and go leg before decision saw him get dismissed for 9 off 12 balls against the Netherlands.

While Pant has shown a lot of intent as Rohit Sharma's opening partner in the brief chances that he has got, Rathour made it clear that the talented Rourkee man will have to wait for now.

"No. We aren't really not thinking about that," Rathour dismissed the idea of Pant's inclusion for the time being.

"I don't think that's a good enough sample size anyway. He's been batting really well and also batted well in practice games. So we aren't changing anything," he was categorical in his reply.

While Pant is an absolute match winner, it is difficult to fit in both Dinesh Karthik and him in same playing XI. Also with team roping in Karthik for a specific role, there is no chance that the 37 year old will be kept out of the playing XI.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah can't afford to play all cricket formats if he wishes to prolong career: Jeff Thomson

"Only 11 can play unfortunately and I know and understand Rishabh is a fantastic player and we know he can be destructive against any opposition," said Rathour.

While Rathour wanted to soften the blow but it was clear they are not even thinking about Pant.

"The message to him is be ready and your chance might come anytime. He should be mentally and physically ready. He is doing that and you might have seen him practicing regularly.

"I am sure he will be ready whenever opportunity comes," Rathour's words sounded a bit hollow if one tried to read between the lines.

When asked about why Rahul has a tempered approach in the Powerplay compared to Rohit Sharma, he did admit that once he is back in form, things will change.

"Every player has his own way of playing and constituting their innings. A good partnership is one where each one complement each other. If Rahul is in good form then he can also be the aggressor," the former Punjab stalwart added.

He also said that there is no conscious pattern to Virat Kohli's approach.

"Not really. It depends on conditions and we pride on being a team that adapts to conditions. He (Kohli) is a good enough to change his game as per conditions. He has done that brilliantly and we expect him to keep doing that," he stated.

The batting coach also feels that in this World Cup, there won't be too many 200 plus scores.

"Playing with intent is the goal. Looking to score runs but we are looking to adapt as well as per conditions. I don't think these are 200 plus wickets so we will need to adapt," Rathour said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

K L Rahul
Vikram Rathour
Rishabh Pant
India
Cricket
T20 World Cup
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022
ICC T20 World Cup
Sports News

What's Brewing

Excavators uncover artifacts at last Mayan stronghold

Excavators uncover artifacts at last Mayan stronghold

Declining bat population is a cause for human concern

Declining bat population is a cause for human concern

Rajinikanth meets 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty

Rajinikanth meets 'Kantara' director Rishab Shetty

Whackyverse | UK's new PM Sunak

Whackyverse | UK's new PM Sunak

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

'Gandhadha gudi' evokes unprecedented response

Climate change: Grim forecast for India

Climate change: Grim forecast for India

DH Toon: PM suggests 'One Nation, One Uniform' for cops

DH Toon: PM suggests 'One Nation, One Uniform' for cops

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Out-of-the-box wedding cards

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

Twitter users test free speech limits in new Musk era

 