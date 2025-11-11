<p>Bengaluru: After three hard-fought days of cricketing action, a painstaking hundred from Mayank Agarwal (103, 249b, 8x4, 1x6) and a fluent fifty from Abhinav Manohar (96, 160b, 11x4, 2x6) were the only highlights on the final day as Karnataka settled for a draw and three points in their fourth Elite Group B fixture against Maharashtra at the MCA Cricket Ground at Gahunje in Pune. </p>.<p>With Karnataka and Maharashtra trading blows, a riveting final day’s play was on the cards with the visitors leading by 157 runs at stumps on day 3, having lost half their side in 49.4 overs. </p>.<p>However, with wickets hard to come by on the last day and Karnataka's reluctance to take some calculated risks, the game ended in a tame draw. </p>.<p>Karnataka will now head back to Hubballi for their second home game against Chandigarh with three points, courtesy a 13-run first-innings lead, while Maharashtra pick up a solitary point. </p>.Ex-cricketer Sanjay Bangar's trans daughter Anaya set to debut in WPL with RCB?.<p>As things stand, Karnataka sit second in Group B with 14 points to their name in four games, behind Madhya Pradesh (15 points). </p>.<p>Earlier in the day, the visitors added 166 runs to their tally before the players shook hands to call it time, with Karnataka declaring on 310/8 in 110 overs.</p>.<p>At one point, the lead was 157 with just five wickets in hand and Karnataka needed a partnership to prevent a collapse.</p>.<p>Having resumed play from their overnight score of 144/5, the Karnataka sent in Manohar, who joined forces with skipper Agarwal to add a crucial 92-run partnership for the sixth wicket. </p>.<p>Agarwal, eight years on from having scored a career-reviving 304 in Pune, reached his 20th first-class ton, but had to walk back soon after the landmark, bowled by Siddhesh Veer. </p>.<p>Karnataka lost Agarwal with 236 on the board and had a lead of 249 but they were in no mood to declare and continued batting. </p>.<p>Manohar, who had missed out on his fifty in the first innings, batted out valuable time to guide his team to a position where a Maharashtra win was entirely out of the equation.</p>