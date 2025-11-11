Menu
Cautious Karnataka settle for a draw

Karnataka will now head back to Hubballi for their second home game against Chandigarh with three points, courtesy a 13-run first-innings lead, while Maharashtra pick up a solitary point.
Published 11 November 2025, 16:50 IST
