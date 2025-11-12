Menu
Delhi blast | Initial probe indicates 'accidental' detonation of explosives

The officer said that intelligence teams' first assessment suggests the improvised explosive device (IED) was assembled incorrectly, which limited its destructive effect.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 18:31 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 18:31 IST
India NewsTerror attackProbe

