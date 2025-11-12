Today's Horoscope – November 12, 2025: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 November 2025, 18:30 IST
March 21 - April 20
Outdoor activities or a fitness regimen looks inviting, so enrol in the nearest gym or yoga class! You are shying away from making a commitment, but your special one knows how you feel, so make a declaration.
Colour: Silver Number: 9
April 21 - May 21
Litigation matters must be handled diplomatically and tactfully. It would be a good idea to delegate work to those who are better equipped than you to deal with sensitive matters.
Colour: Caramel Number: 3
May 22 - June 21
You have made a travel plan today, and it may lead to a new business venture. Children are demanding of your time and attention today. A sudden offer makes you confused, but could be suitable for you in the long run.
Colour: Mustard Number: 2
June 22 - July 22
Difficulties with peers could be unnerving but as far as work is concerned you have been putting up a good show. Jealousy at work is common, and look out for a detractor who is bad-mouthing you today.
Colour: Coral Number: 7
July 23 - August 21
An older family member is taking up a lot of your time. However, your caring and attentive attitude to the elderly is winning you a lot of admirers and someone is secretly crushing on you! An unexpected junket takes you by surprise.
Colour: Blue Number: 4
August 22 - September 23
Today maybe you need to ask yourself if you have been blowing a relationship out of all proportion and lost a more realistic perspective. An exciting job offer could put on the competitive track again. Finances still budgetary.
Colour: Ochre Number: 1
September 23 - October 22
You can't go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. News from abroad fortunate. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right.
Colour: Brown Number: 5
October 23 - November 21
A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends. A friend may turn against you so watch your words and be sure to return favours.
Colour: Peach Number: 8
November 22 - December 21
Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/associates. Don't let your personal problems interfere with your professional responsibilities. Be extra careful with your valuables; loss and theft are evident today.
Colour: Magenta Number: 6
December 23 - January 20
Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally. You may want to explore and develop your inner strengths and take a course on meditation.
Colour: Mango Number: 9
January 21 - February 19
Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers. Avoid confrontations with male authority figures. A budgetary plan for your expenses is necessary.
Colour: Saffron Number: 2
February 20 - March 20
The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. You are confused by the mixed signals from a colleague. Keep your thoughts to yourself.
Colour: Tan Number: 3
Amara Ramdev