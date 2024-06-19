Chinnaswamy has always been special: Sobhana

Bengaluru: The last couple of months made Asha Sobhana go from little known to well-known at supersonic speed.
A regular at the domestic circuit, the 33-year-old burst into the scene when she was picked up a fifer in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s first game at the Women’s Premier League here at the M Chinnaswamy stadium.
Now, the leg spinner was back again at the same venue to make her India ODI debut against South Africa. And the stadium has turned out to be a lucky charm as well as a happy hunting ground for the ‘late bloomer’.
“Even before playing for RCB, Chinnaswamy has always been special for me,” said Sobhana at the presser ahead of the second ODI.
"Whenever I bowl here, from my under-19 days, I get some kind of advantage and assistance.
“Of course WPL and RCB played a major role in my life. It's not easy for me to play at the international level without the experience of playing in front of such big crowds,” added the bowler who finished with a spell of 4-21 in 8.4 overs on Sunday.
Asha is using her years of experience and knowledge against players and teams she has followed, watched and studied. And she isn’t missing that opportunity to finally make a mark of while competing with the best in the business.
“They have some of the greatest players in their team. We cannot ball in the same way to such good players. That’s why I ensure I apply variation to create something. Maybe tempt them to commit some errors,” she explained.
While the leggie is busy performing for her nation, the Kerala girl has her eyes fixed on the ongoing European Championships in Germany. Ask the Arsenal and Leandro Trossard fan of her favourite team, ‘Of course Belgium!’ comes the answer.
