Chris Gayle departs in likely swansong for West Indies great

West Indies great Chris Gayle on Saturday made 15 off nine balls against Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup in what was likely his final innings in national colours.
The 42-year-old Gayle smashed two sixes before chopping a delivery from Pat Cummins on to his stumps as he walked back with his bat raised and a standing ovation from his players in Abu Dhabi.
The self-styled "universe boss" has not yet announced his retirement but is unlikely that he will play for the West Indies who have failed to defend their title this edition.
Gayle, a left-hand batsman who can bowl off spin, has amassed over 12,000 runs including 27 centuries in white-ball cricket since he made his debut in a one-day international in 1999.
He has also played 103 Tests, scoring 7,214 runs at an average of over 42 and a highest of 333.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Perseverance new images from Mars show layered rocks
Why humans are getting taller
In Pics: Diwali celebrated with great zeal across India
'Freak' Buttler just what England ordered at T20 WC
To build the Metaverse, Meta wants to build stores
Baby given to US soldiers in Afghanistan still missing
UN, UK vow to push youth climate demands at COP26
Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction