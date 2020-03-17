Chris Lynn leaves PSL amid coronavirus fear

Australia top-order batsman Chris Lynn, who plays for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, on Monday left for home midway into the tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lynn, who was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL auction last year, is the latest player to join the list of foreign players who left the ongoing PSL amid raising concerns over the spread of the coronavirus.

“Thoroughly enjoyed my time at the @thepsl unfortunately in these circumstances I’ve chosen to head home, I’ve always said there is more to life than cricket and this is certainly one of these cases,” Lynn wrote on his official Instagram account.

“I have full faith in the @lahoreqalandars to go all the way but more importantly have fun lads! Thank you to everyone involved, Pakistan you have been a blast,” he added.

Several cricketers including England’s Alex Hales, Jason Roy, Tymal Mills, Liam Dawson, Liam Livingstone, Lewis Gregory and James Vince, West Indian Carlos Braithwaite, South African Rilee Roussouw and James Foster (coach) had earlier withdrawn from the PSL owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Lynn will have to spend 14 days in self-isolation when he arrives in Australia as per the government’s directives.

On Sunday, Lynn smashed an unbeaten century from 52-balls to lead Lahore Qalandars to their maiden semifinal appearance.

Bangla tour put off

The Pakistan and Bangladesh cricket boards on Monday decided to postpone the upcoming one-day international and Test in Karachi indefinitely amid the COVID-19 pandemic which has derailed sporting calendars globally.

Bangladesh were due to arrive in Karachi on March 29 to play an ODI on April 1 and the second ICC World Test Championship Test from April 5-9.

“The two boards will now work together to identify a future opportunity to complete the ICC World Test Championship commitment,” the PCB said in a statement.

China team ends training

China’s national men’s football team will end its training camp in Dubai early and fly out all of its team members back to China, state media outlet Xinhua reported on Monday.

It was not known when the flight would depart as the landing city had not yet been decided, the news agency said.

Assam SAI shut

The Sports Authority of Assam on Monday suspended all coaching activities in the state.

“Sports Authority of Assam suspends its coaching activities in the wake of #COVID- 19. Closes down swimming pool and gyms,” Sports Authority of Assam’s director general Onkar Kedia tweeted.

VCA activities stopped

The Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) has suspended its programmes, a senior official said on Monday.

VCA president Anand Jaiswal told PTI all sporting activities, including training camps, have been suspended.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) had last Saturday suspended local tournaments.

BCCI shuts office

The BCCI has shut down its headquarters in Mumbai from Tuesday with its employees being told to work from home amid virus fear.