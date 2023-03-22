Clinical Australia beat India by 21 runs, clinch series

Clinical Australia beat India by 21 runs, clinch ODI series

The Australian top-order batters got starts but failed to make it big

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Mar 22 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 22:30 ist
Australia players celebrate after the dismissal of Ravindra Jadeja. Credit: AFP Photo

Australia defeated India by 21 runs in the third ODI to clinch the series 2-1 here on Wednesday.

Australia made a competitive 269 against India after opting to bat. Leg-spinner Adam Zampa (4/45) shone bright with the ball as Australia bundled out India for 248 in 49.1 overs.

The Australian top-order batters got starts but failed to make it big.

Opening the innings, Mitchell Marsh top-scored with a run-a-ball 47 while Travis Head made 33 off 31 balls.

Wicket-keeper Alex Carey (38), Marnus Labuschagne (28), Marcus Stoinis (25) and David Warner (23) all looked in good nick before throwing away their wickets.

Sean Abbott (26) and Ashton Agar (17) also played good hands towards the end to take Australia past the 250-run mark before being bowled out in 49 overs.

For India, Hardik Pandya (3/44) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/56) scalped three wickets apiece, while Axar Patel (2/57) and Mohammed Siraj (2/37) picked up two each.

Just like the visitors, the Indian top-order too got starts.

The likes of skipper Rohit Sharma (30), Shubman Gill (37), Virat Kohli (54), KL Rahul (32) and Hardik Pandya (40) all scored runs but gave away their wickets at crucial time.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 269 in 49 overs (Mitchell Marsh 47, Alex Carey 38; Hardik Pandya 3/44; Kuldeep Yadav 3/56).

India: (Virat Kohli 54, Hardik Pandya 40; Adam Zampa 4/45).

